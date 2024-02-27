Great Lakes Advocatesport
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Topping the charts in go-karts; father and son duos shine

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
February 28 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After years of getting the top spots in motorbike racing in Kempsey, three local boys have found a new challenge in go-karting, excelling yet again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.