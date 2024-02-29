Sweet kitty cat needs home

Unlike the Long John Silver of Robert Louis Stevenson, this kitty cat version is everything the colourful and conniving book character isn't.
According to one of his dedicated volunteer carers Long John Silver is an absolutely adorable and affectionate boy and will smooch you for pats all day if you'll allow it.
This handsome one-eye 'pirate' was taken in by the wonderful staff and volunteers at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue, Forster as a stray earlier this month with an eye injury.
However, there is no information as to why or how he acquire this injury.
He still needs to have surgery to get the eye removed.
He is only young - approximately one-year-old - and is not overly playful, preferring just to have company and room to roam (safely inside).
Long John Silver will have all his vet work, including his surgery, done prior to adoption and his adoption fee is $200.
As with all animals rescued and cared for by Sweet Pea, the adoption fee contributes towards his care at the rescue to date.
