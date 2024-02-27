Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Wingham Racecourse Masterplan placed on the agenda

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
February 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors will discuss amenities at Great Lakes Aquatic Centre. Picture file.
Councillors will discuss amenities at Great Lakes Aquatic Centre. Picture file.

After going on exhibition for 25 working days, the draft Wingham Racecourse Masterplan was generally accepted by members of the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.