Wingham Racecourse Masterplan placed on the agenda

After going on exhibition for 25 working days, the draft Wingham Racecourse Masterplan was generally accepted by members of the community.
According to MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton, the actions identified in the masterplan will have significant long-term financial implications if funded by council.
The implementation of these actions will therefore be dependent on securing external grant funding to enable delivery, she reported to councillors before the start of tomorrow's ordinary meeting.
The masterplan is one of a number of items which will be discussed at the meeting, being held in south Taree, on Wednesday, February 28.
A recommendation has been put forward to upgrade the changerooms at the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre using available funds from financial reserves.
While the amenities are considered functional, they are old and tired and have showers without doors which are no longer regarded ideal, community assets manager, Rhett Pattison reported before the meeting.
An estimated cost to upgrade the amenities of $300,000 has been put forward.
The Great Lakes Aquatic Centre financial reserve has a current balance of $651,000 with this year's allocation of $95,000 to occur before June 3, Mr Pattison said.
" It is proposed that reserve funding be utilised to permit tenders to be sourced for the upgrade construction works."
The issue was first raised by Troy Fowler last year.
Councillors also will be asked to consider releasing development contribution funds from the greater Tree City Council superseded section 94 plans to enable renovations to the amenities building at Danny Buderus Field, Taree Recreation Grounds.
A total of $225,000 is being sought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.