Universities Accord a win for regional communities

Federal Education Minister, Jason Clare has released the highly-anticipated Universities Accord final report, billing it as a "blueprint" to change higher education for decades to come.
Through its operations on the Mid-Coast, Taree Universities Campus (TUC), one of 34 regional university study hubs across Australia, contributed data to the accord process to inform on the opportunities and obstacles for those studying in the regions.
TUC CEO Donna Ballard welcomed the findings detailed in the report, released on February 25, along with the 47 recommendations for action, the majority of which are framed to ensure equitable access to education.
"This resonates with the mission of TUC, who places all its resources on supports and programs to ensure students of the Mid-Coast can go further close to home," Mrs Ballard said.
These words are more than just a statement, Mrs Ballard says, with the recent success of 45 students completing their degrees in 2023 with access to TUC for study spaces, support from student support officers, and local work placements.
"These supports have allowed TUC to see 95 per cent of students that commenced their degree in these first three years to complete their degree locally.
"This is a sharp contrast to the statistic that only 18 per cent were completing degrees in the years prior to TUC opening in 2020".
TUC campus co-ordinator, Evan Weller is impressed that recommendations made by TUC to the accord process have been heard and placed as actions.
"Important points like 'in-demand' jobs such as nursing and teaching will see students being paid for their placements," Mr Weller says.
"This will go a long way to supporting those already studying, but additionally attracting many more into the degree that saw those months of unpaid placement as a hurdle."
Mrs Ballard says she is "encouraged by the emphasis on building wider pathways to tertiary qualifications so that we can achieve the set targets of 80 per cent of the working age population having tertiary qualifications by 2050.
"The report is themed as a once in a generation reform to tertiary education, so perhaps the major universities are feeling a move in their foundations, but it can be Regional University Study Hubs like ours, perfectly placed in regional areas, that can assist and support the major universities to make the recommendations of the University Accord a reality," Mrs Ballard says.
