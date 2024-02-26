New member appointed to ARIC

A new external member has been appointed to the MidCoast Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee (ARIC), following a decision at the February ordinary meeting of council, earlier this month.
MidCoast ARIC chair, Stephen Coates, said following the resignation of Sheridan Dudley, an extensive expression of interest and interview process was undertaken and as a result Shane Hubble has been appointed by council as the new independent member.
"We welcome Shane to the MidCoast ARIC at this exciting time when the MidCoast ARIC is in a strong position to meet the new legislative and guideline requirements," Mr Coates said.
The MidCoast ARIC was established in February 2018 and has been building its capacity, processes and maturity to provide independent advice and assurance to council.
In December 2023 the Local Government (General) Amendment (Audit, Risk and Improvement Committees) Regulation 2023 came into effect.
The Office of Local Government released guidelines to assist councils to comply with these new statutory requirements, with all councils in NSW required to comply with these Guidelines by July 1.
MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said ARIC had taken a staged approach to the implementation of the guidelines over the past year.
"I am pleased with the progress made on the implementation and am confident MidCoast Council will be fully compliant by the 1 July 2024 deadline," he said.
MidCoast ARIC completes a report to council each year that provides an overview of the work undertaken by the group.
This document is available on the council website Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au).
