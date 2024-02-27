Life's never just about happiness, it's about meaning

We all suffer from loss and grief at some stage in our life, whether that's from losing a job or business, or health, mobility, fertility, to losing family, pets, your home or even one's sense of self and dignity.
All losses lead to grief in varying degrees for the person experiencing it.
International author and bereavement nurse educator, Karon Coombs has sensitively interviewed well-known people about their personal experiences around loss.
These inspiring stories will give you courage and help you work out ways to manage your grief journey.
Join Karon as she talks about her book, The Grief Journey at Forster library on Thursday, March 7 from 2pm to 3pm.
Copies of the book will be available for sale at the event.
Bookings essential: https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/author-talk-grief
