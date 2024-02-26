Evans second Country Championship win in as many years

Prominent Tuncurry racehorse trainer, Terry Evans did not have his strapping grey champion Sir Ravanelli at Tuncurry races on Saturday, but he left a well-satisfied man after his little known mare,
The Young Years, claimed decisive victory in the Mid North Coast Automotive Group Country Maiden Handicap.
The four-year-old "smokey" won by almost three lengths to suggest it will not be her last success for Evans.
Sir Ravanelli is still preparing to make a return to racing after "everything went wrong" for the grey in last year's NSW Country championships final at Royal Randwick.
The Young Years is a bay mare from Evans' recent group of New Zealand purchases, jumping with the leaders on Saturday and forging to the front with three furlongs to go before breaking clear of the field in the straight under jockey "Digger" McLellan's riding to win impressively.
The Young Years' success will see the four-year-old mare parade at Randwick this April with the other winners and runners-up in the series of NSW Country championships around the State meeting in a $1 million race for the title of the fastest Country racehorse in NSW.
Despite rain filtering down throughout the afternoon, the track remained in splendid condition for the race-goers in attendance.
Interestingly, despite his win, Terry Evans did not celebrate with a racehorse trainer's customary delight.
Asked if he had backed the mare at her opening price of 7/1, he smiled and shook his head, saying: "I liked her chances, but I did not back her at all.
"I am one of two part-owners of the mare so half the prizemoney will be nice."
When questioned if he would be at his stables at his usual time of six o'clock on Sunday morning, Evans remarked: "I could be a bit late tomorrow.
"I might have a celebratory drink with some mates this evening."
