Auzstar wins the Mid North Coast Country in testing conditions

A 12 month plan by Port Macquarie trainer, Marc Quinn paid off when Auzstar won the 1400 metre $150,000 Newhaven Park Mid North Coast Country Championships qualifier on Saturday afternoon, February 24.
The six-year-old bay gelding led home a stable quinella with four-year-old chestnut mare, Agirlsbestfriend also off to Randwick later this year following her second place.
Held in early April, the first and second horse in each of the eight regional qualifying events across NSW become eligible for the $1 million Country Championships at Royal Randwick.
"This was his last chance to dance," Quinn said about Auzstar following the race.
Hosted by the Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club in Tuncurry, the qualifier was held in testing conditions with the rain falling throughout the afternoon.
However, club secretary, Julie Manning said track manager and curator, Luke Spicer had done a fabulous job preparing the sandy-based track.
"Luke is doing a terrific job; he always does," she said.
"The track was amazing."
It started off as a heavy nine and finished a 10, Ms Manning said.
The soggy conditions did little to dampen the racing experience with a large crowd enjoying the day's festivities, including entertainment by the five-piece, James Keith country rock band, while some youngsters braved the rain to take advantage of the carnival rides provided by regular visitors and sponsors, Pinks Family Carnival.
An estimated 1500-1800 poured through the gates, many taking advantage of the free fleet of buses ferrying the punters to the meeting.
"If it was a better day it would have attracted at least another 500-600 people.
"Last year we had the biggest crowd; we hold our own as far as country races go.
"We are proud of what we do."
Not only does the club provide a much needed boost to the local economy, it supports a number of charities.
In August, Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club was named the Country Club of the Year by Racing NSW.
We give our visitors a great racing experience, Ms Manning said.
Last year's winning trainer, Terry Evans, claimed a decisive victory in the Mid North Coast Automotive Group Country Maiden Handicap with his four-year-old brown mare, The Young Years.
The club's 60 plus volunteers will be on their collective toes throughout the week preparing the venue for the Family of League Race Day this Saturday, March 2.
