That's Molly is ready to rip in Country qualifier at Tuncurry

TAREE trainer Glen Milligan is banking on stable star That's Molly booking him another trip to the $1 million Country Championship final to be raced at Randwick on Saturday, April 6.
The Mid North Coast qualifying heat will be raced at Tuncurry tomorrow, Saturday, Februry 24 and Milligan will have four starters, That's Molly, Lion Class, Stratum Chief and Tayla's One.
The Milligan stable has been the most successful in the qualifier since it started eight years ago.
"Dad (Bob) won the first one with Another Valley, Charmebaby won the heat and came third in the final and Swamp Nation won two years ago,'' Milligan said.
Texas Storm also made it through to the final after finishing second when the heat was run at Port.
The prospect of a heavy track isn't concerning Milligan.
"That's Molly,'' Milligan responded immediately when asked his best chance tomorrow.
That's Molly will be resuming on Saturday after a lengthy break.
"Her last run was in late July when she won the Sawtell Cup at Coffs Harbour at the end of July,'' Milligan said.
"But she's had plenty of work...two jump outs and three official trials...she's ready to go.''
Milligan assured a heavy track shouldn't be a factor for That's Molly.
"She's won on everything, the track won't worry her at all,'' he said.
Zac Wadick will continue his successful association with That's Molly.
"Zac's ridden her in all all her 17 starts. He's won five on her and placed three,'' Milligan said.
Wadick was apprenticed to Milligan for 18 months.
"I actually bought her for him to ride because I didn't have a lot for him at the time,'' he explained.
That's Molly has won $98,875 going into Saturday's race.
"That's pretty good considering I only paid $7000 for her and she hadn't won a race to that point,'' he said.
That's Molly has won over the 1400 metre journey.
"I think she'll get 2000 metres,'' Milligan said.
He added that he'll "definitely" be looking at a start in the Taree Cup.
Milligan also gives another of his starters, Lion Class, some hope.
"I thought his run at Newcastle last week was pretty good,'' he said.
Fellow Taree trainer Tony Ball told racing journalist Greg Prichard earlier this week that Bantarki was his main hope.
Bantarki has four wins from 15 starts and and was doing its best work late to finish eighth at Newcastle last Saturday.
"He needed to have that run and I thought he ran super," Ball told Prichard.
"He did what we needed him to do and he'll run the 1400 at Tuncurry right out for sure. He's run second on a wet track.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.