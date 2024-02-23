Helping supervisors of learner drivers

MidCoast Council is once again hosting free workshops for parents and supervisors of learner drivers.
Participants will gain knowledge about the laws around L and P plate drivers, how to complete learner driver log books, low risk driving and how to safely supervise learner drivers.
MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco, said successful workshops have been held previously with participants being put through their paces about how to best support their learner driver.
"There's good signs there that parents and guardians are thinking about how they can best teach their children to drive," he said.
The next session will be held at 6pm next Tuesday, February 27 at the rear of the RFS on Manning Lane, Tuncurry.
Following that, a session will be held at 6pm on Thursday, February 29 at the MidCoast Council administration and customer service centre, Yalawanyi Ganya.
All sessions go for approximately two hours and light refreshments are provided.
It's essential to book your spot, so visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges/Road-safety-programs or call 7955 7372.
Learner drivers are also welcome to attend.
