Outback Australia springs up in Tuncurry backyard

Its beauty is only surpassed by its difficulty to grown in a domestic situation.
However, Tuncurry gardening enthusiast, Robert Kent believes he could be the only backyard gardener along the East Coast to have successfully grown the magnificent Sturt's desert pea (Swainsona formosa).
The native Australian plant, with its bright red flowers and black pods, thrives throughout the country's arid, inland areas.
However, it is notoriously difficult to grow in our sub-tropical conditions.
"It should never grow here; we have the wrong (weather) conditions," Robert explained.
"It survives on 4-5 inches of rain where we can have about four inches in a day," he said.
Outside its natural desert environment, the plan is prone to fungal diseases and root rot.
Captivated by South Australia's native emblem since his first trip to outback NSW back in the 1960s, Robert has been trying to grow the plant since 2019.
Persistence has paid off, and earlier this month Robert welcomed his first two blooms.
And, from the looks of the healthy plant, more blooms are expected.
Following a return trip to Broken Hill and beyond, Robert was again captivated by this desert wildflower, which was sprawled across the countryside.
"After seeing it again I bought some seeds from Bunnings," he said.
Successive plantings only ended in disappointment, despite carefully following the packet instructions.
And, then in late 2022 two seedlings appeared within 48 hours.
However, nature intervened and just one survived into the new year.
An extended trip to Sydney and a couple of torrential downpours led to the seeding's demise.
Then last August Robert planted 10 seedlings in a special potting mixture, which mirrored outback soil conditions, and the one surviving plant resulted in a healthy collection of flowers.
Planted in a large plastic pot, the seedling was protected from the elements and resident bower birds with a specially build garden house with netting and cover.
"I let it get a little rain, but not much."
He now plans to document the plant's growing processes for sharing with other enthusiasts and garden centres.
"I have always like flowers and since my retirement plant lots."
Robert changes his plantings with the seasons.
"I grow lots of things other people don't generally plant."
His backyard has an amazing collection of the untraditional; chestnuts, Medjool dates, Peruvian lily, mangoes, dragon fruit and a variety of vegetables.
"I am very proud of what I have done."
