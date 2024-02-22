Your questions answered on towing a caravan

Caravans are the most popular recreational vehicle in Australia.
In the decade before COVID-19 the number of caravan and camping trips grew by 67 per cent.
But, not everyone who owns a caravan knows how to drive one.
Or, you own a caravan but have questions about weight, want to buy your dream van but haven't much experience with towing, or you tow a van and have some questions about loading?
Early next month MidCoast Council, in conjunction with Transport for NSW will address an important range of caravanning questions at two upcoming workshops.
Council is hosting the two workshops on safe caravan towing where you can ask questions and get the answers from the experts at Get About Training - Tow-Ed .
The interactive two-hour workshops provide information and demonstrations to support the safe loading and towing of caravans and trailers.
MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said the experts would be able to answer just about any towing related questions.
It's important to make sure you know how to load and weigh your caravan, and drive safely while towing.- MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco
"It's important to make sure you know how to load and weigh your caravan, and drive safely while towing," Mr Dimarco said.
"Overloaded and overweight vans can affect your insurance cover, so this is an opportunity to check you are safe on the roads before you head out on your next adventure," he said.
The free workshops will be held at Council administration and customer service centre at Yalawanyi Ganya, Biripi Way Taree on Friday, March 8.
The sessions start at 1pm and 5pm and seating numbers are limited so bookings are essential.
Reserve your place at one of the two workshops by registering online at council's website and follow the links.
If you would like any further information or do not have access to the online registration, please contact the road safety officer on 7955 7777.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.