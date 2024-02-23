Chance to grab third place

GREAT Lakes is poised to secure third place on the Manning T1 cricket competition in the last round to be played tomorrow, Saturday, February 24.
The Dolphins go into the weekend three points clear of Gloucester.
Great Lakes is at home to Wingham on Saturday.
Gloucester would need to beat minor premiers Taree United at Gloucester and hope the Dolphins are beaten by Wingham to grab third place.
The Bushmen lost to Wingham last week by more than 200 runs.
Great Lakes failed to capitalise on opportunities when going down to United last week.
Openers, Brendon and Drew Townsend put on 49 after the Dolphins were asked to bat first.
Drew for 19 while Brendon top scored with a 58.
However, 25 from vice-captain Ryan Clark, the only other score of note, as Great Lakes made 145.
United was 5/67 in reply at one stage before a 68 run partnership between Josh Ferris (54) and Lawrie Weeks (15) proved the match winner.
Consistent Dave Webster tore through the middle order to claim 3//27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.