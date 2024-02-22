Defensive structure shake-up

WORKING out a new central defensive partnership before the start of the Newcastle Zone 1 football season is Southern United coach Jonathon Newman's main priority.
The Ospreys have one more trial match to play before the start of the competition-proper on Saturday, March 24.
"A defensive restructure has been forced on us by the retirement of Beau Wynter and the loss of Troy Chipperfield,'' Newman explained.
"We will need to bed in a new central defensive partnership fairly quickly if we are to reprise our miserly defensive effort from last season.''
Southern played a trial against South Cardiff last weekend, winning the reserve grade 3-2 and losing first grade 3-1.
"It's very early in the pre-season so to be competitive against top opposition from two divisions up shows we're on track,'' Newman said of the first grade performance.
"We fielded a scratch line-up again and with new faces in abundance plus South's speed in the front third, it was always going to be difficult to keep them out.''
Newman said scoring three goals across two grades against a highly ranked opposition was encouraging.
He said it was a great performance of the third grade/second grade side to win their match.
The Ospreys will have this weekend off while many players will be involved in the Viking Challenge on March 2 and 3 at Tuncurry.
"That is a bit nerve-wracking from a coach's perspective to be honest,'' Newman said, concerned at the possibility of injuries.
