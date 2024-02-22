Sweet girl Skittles will sweep you off your feet with affection

Sweet Skittles loves her laidback lifestyle.
Never one to be the centre of attention, she enjoys spending her days snoozing in a comfy spot while the other resident kitties at Sweet Pea Animal hospital and rescue take centre stage.
Once refreshed from her sleep, she is quite cheeky and chatty - coming to you for a quick play with her toys or a scratch behind the ears.
She'll definitely let you know that she's ready for some affection by softly meowing until she has your full attention.
Skittles was surrendered to the Forster facility with her three offspring by her owner for euthanasia.
The owner's living arrangements had changed and she could no longer take care of these four beautiful cats in the way that they needed and deserved.
Since then Skittles and her family have come out of their shells, showing their adventurous and smoochy side.
The kittens have now been adopted, leaving Skittles to find her new home.
She has a beautiful, soft nature that extends to her human companions as well.
She will make the most loving friend to her owners and will undoubtedly bring much joy and contentment to her new forever family.
Skittles is in very good health. She has been desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and treated with parasitic preventatives and is now ready and waiting to meet her new adoptive family.
Skittles' adoption fee is $200 which contributes towards the care she has received since arriving at the rescue.
As with all rescue cats, Skittles will need to be kept as an indoor only girl.
