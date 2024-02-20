Joel's super Country swim

JOEL Fleming was the most successful of the Forster swimmers at the NSW Country Championships held at the Sydney Olympic Centre.
Competing in the 17 years division, Joel was third in the 100 meter butterfly, second in the 50 metre freestyle, third in the 50 metre butterfly and third in the 100 metre freestyle.
A total of 12 Forster swimmers took part in the championships.
They were part of the biggest representation from Swimming North Coast (SNC) since it was formed 12 years ago, with 141 competitors involved from 17 clubs.
"Considering the latest history with the area including floods, fire, COVID and pool closures this is a great effort,'' SNC official Fay Rowles said.
The next assignment for Forster swimmers will be the Speedo Sprint Finals to be held in Sydney on March 2.
Yasmin Cassidy (13), Shay Underwood (10), Hamish Carmichael (12), Lucas Lenic (8), Toby Westaway (10) and Byron Vickery (11) have all been named in the SNC team.
