Paddlers among the medals

BLACK Head Surf Club has introduced sprint kayaking (K1 Olympic class craft) into the training regime for younger athletes.
"The paddling technique is very similar to ski paddling,'' club coach, Marty Cowper said.
"The reasoning is to be very competitive in the ski relay at the under 17 division at the Australian surf life saving championships in 2026."
Since introducing K1 training more than 12 months ago and with the assistance of Jarred Waite, Ella and Ash Pegrum, Bronte Kippax and Miley Cox have been accepted into the Hunter Academy of Sport for sprint kayaking under the guidance of head coach, Scott Cunningham.
The K1 introduction program has been a major success and as a consequence, the club has since introduced "guppie (a learner K1 craft) training for the under 12-13 division, Cowper said.
Alfie Marshall, Carter Cox, Ella MacDonald and Ava Williams are among the club members involved with this program.
The paddling technique is very similar to ski paddling.- Marty Cowper
Last weekend Ella, Ash, Bronte and Miley competed in the GP2 Oceania championships in the under 16 division.
"This was their first regatta,'' Cowper said.
The Black Head contingent performed strongly.
In the 200m K1 Bronte was second and Ella third with Ash and Miley fifth and sixth.
Ash and Miley gained a silver medal in the 200m K2 (two person craft) while in the 500 metre K1 Bronte was second with Miley, Ash and Ella fourth, fifth and sixth.
Bronte and Ella were silver medalists in the 500 metre K2 while Miley and Ash third.
Bronte, Ella, Ash and Miley then combined for a second place in the 500m (four person craft).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.