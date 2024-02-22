Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sewell sets her sights on New Zealand

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Sewell training in the pool for the upcoming Australian 70,3 triathlon championship. Photos Scott Calvin
Emma Sewell training in the pool for the upcoming Australian 70,3 triathlon championship. Photos Scott Calvin

FORSTER Tri Club's Emma Sewell contested her first event since November 2022 when she finished third in the women's race at Trial Bay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.