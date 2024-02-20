Evans doubts he'll get a start

LAST year's winning trainer, Terry Evans, is unlikely to have a starter in Saturday's Mid North Coast Country Championship qualifier at Tuncurry,
The Tuncurry-based Evans has nominated Miss Caricorn and Areya Tuchuzy for Saturday's 1400 metre race.
In all 20 nominations were received.
"Unless there's a few that don't accept, I doubt we'll get a start,'' Evans said earlier this week.
Acceptances will be declared today, Thursday, February 22 at 9am.
Evans won the 2023 event with Sir Ravanelli, giving the Tuncurry crowd plenty to cheer about.
However, Evans said later the $1 million Country final, raced at Randwick, was a 'nightmare'.
"The track was shocking," he said.
"Then we lost a shoe coming out of the gates and he cut his leg open.
"Nothing went right.
"He lost a shoe and had a lacerated leg and still only got beat eight lengths. He nearly fell three times.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.