Right for racing

TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club chairman, Garry McQuillan is keeping a nervous eye on the weather in the countdown to Saturday's Mid North Coast Country Championship qualifying race at Tuncurry.
"As long as we don't get any more rain we'll be right,'' Mr McQuillan said.
"I'm confident that'll be the case. The track's not looking too bad, they galloped on it this morning (Tuesday, February 20).
"I'm not saying it wasn't heavy, but it drains so well. We just need a couple of days fine weather.''
Mr McQuillan said there's no plan B if there's further rain and the meeting can't go ahead at Tuncurry.
"That would be up to Racing NSW to do that but we haven't been informed of any plan B,'' he said.
"I'm not sure where they could go, Taree's been knocked off twice in the past week so they wouldn't go there. Port's not racing at the moment.
"But I'm not going down that track, we're racing.''
Mr McQuillan expects a crowd of more than 2000 to attend.
"All our corporates have been sold out which is a good start, although there's still plenty of room here,'' he said.
"We've built an undercover area to sit another couple of hundred people.''
The first and second placed horses on Saturday qualify for the $1 million final to be races at Randwick on Saturday, April 6.
