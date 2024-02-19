Elderly man airlifted to Newcastle

An elderly man was on Saturday, February 17 airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a stable condition following an accident on the beach.
At approximately 11am the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was asked to assist NSW Ambulance with a man aged in his 80s with suspected spinal injuries.
He was treated at the scene before being transported for the short trip to Newcastle.
No further details are available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.