Paddle out nets cancer research centre thousands

The sighting of a hammer shark 15 minutes before they were to enter the water did little to deter 65 paddlers from getting into the ocean at Black Head Beach last Saturday morning, February 17.
The paddlers, and a crowd of more than 200, were beach-side to support the SurFebruary Paddle Out for Cancer event for the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse research facility in Sydney.
Hosted by the Diamond Surf Chix, the paddlers were supported by Black Head Surf Life Saving Club volunteers, who had swept the area closely for any unwanted and uninvited guests.
Co-organiser, Rachael Pavitt was thrilled with the response and support from the community.
Paddlers of all ages and abilities took part in the event on a variety of boards, including surfboards, paddleboards, surf mats, surf skis and body boards, many carrying a single flower or petals of remembrance for throwing into the ocean.
"It was really amazing; it was great to see the community come together for such a great cause, and it gave them the ability to honour those people who have lost their lives," she said.
She said a few tears were shed by some of the participants and the spectators.
After the shark sighting it was a bit touch and go, Rachael said.
But, after the rubber duckie did a couple of sweeps across the beach to make sure the shark had gone from the area, there was no hesitation from the crowd of paddlers.
The paddle out and free barbecue event netted the organising team of Rachael, Michele Brown, Kara Baldwin and Tanya Phillips $1750.
However, with a pledge from the Lions Club, and other donations, the final tally will come in at around $4500.
Australia-wide the event has already raised $250,000, just $100,000 short of its $350,000 goal.
People can continue to donate to the event by visiting https://www.surfebruary.com/fundraisers/DiamondSurfChix/surfebruary2024
The Surf Chix will continue to raise money for the research facility until the end of the month, dipping either their toes or surf boards into the water daily.
