Living with Parkinson's is no walk in the park

Living with Parkinson's disease is no walk in the park for the thousands of Australians who are diagnosed every year.
Parkinson's disease is a movement and mood disorder which generally afflicts people aged over 65 years.
However, one in 10 people diagnosed are younger than 45 years.
Elizabeth Maher, whose husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's seven years ago, said it was difficult for people living with the condition, and it was different for everyone.
"It's their personal journey, but what helps is family support and understanding," she said.
Ms Maher is for the third time putting aside her personal commitments to once again organise the fundraising and awareness event, A Walk in the Park.
The event will be held on Sunday April 21 from 9am at John Holland Park Forster.
This event aims to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's disease while uniting people who understand and can support each other.
"Starting at John Holland Park we will do an easy walk of 10,000 steps across the Forster Tuncurry Bridge around Tuncurry Forster and back, finishing at John Holland Park," Ms Maher said.
Supporting her through the journey is Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson who is urging everyone to put on their walking shoes and help make a difference.
A Walk in the Park brings together thousands of individuals across Australia, including those living with Parkinson's, their families, and friends.
It's their personal journey, but what helps is family support and understanding.- Elizabeth Maher
The main event is held in Melbourne at Federation Square, locally participants are encouraged to join the Forster Tuncurry team, Mrs Thompson said
"Parkinson's is the second most common neurological disease in Australia," she said.
"By participating in a Walk in the Park, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by Parkinson's disease."
A Walk in the Park plays an important role in raising awareness and funds for Parkinson's research, education, and support programs.
Every step taken and every donation made contributes to empowering individuals living with Parkinson's and their families to lead fulfilling lives despite the challenges posed by the disease.
Registration is now open, with early bird pricing available until February 24.
Registered participants will receive a complimentary event t-shirt.
Register here: https://www.awalkinthepark.org.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.