Fantastic and fabulous Fast 5

A gnarly southerly swell greeted young surf life savers from the Lower North Coast branch at a Fast 5 Carnival on Sunday, February 18.
The event was hosted by Cape Hawke Surf Club and held on One Mile Beach, Forster.
Designed for the younger competitors, the Fast 5 consisted of four wading events and a beach flags race, all in quick successions.
Also in quick succession, events for older entrants entailed a swim, board, iron, another board then a board-run-board.
Cape Hawke Club director of youth, Marc Dorfling said he was pleased with the strong turn out from the branch clubs.
Also pleasing was the support by officials from all clubs, especially the essential water safety officers.
"This Fast 5 carnival is less formal than normal," he said.
"It offers the fun of competition with intensity between the normal Sunday nippers club-based point score events and the pressure of a full carnival.
"For me, what was the most exciting, is that all competing clubs achieved medals, and a million smiles were seen as these youngsters crossed the finish line.
All clubs, be they large or small, had their kids come away with a positive experience.- Cape Hawke Club director of youth, Marc Dorfling
"All clubs, be they large or small, had their kids come away with a positive experience."
Cape Hawke Club president, Gary Curtis, said the great weather had ensured a pleasant day.
"Surf conditions may be testing for some competitors but watching them handle the conditions is a credit to them and the preparation provided by their club coaches."
According to carnival referee, Mal Flew, there were adjustments made to events to enable the eight to15 year old competitors to participate safely.
Black Head SLSC again dominated the result sheets with Cape Hawke SLSC closely behind.
Results:
Under eight male, Elliott Figallo, Cape Hawke, 1; Flynn Lyons, Black Head, 2; Ky Westaway, Cape Hawke,3. Female, Olivia Genge, Crowdy Head, 1; Harper Dodds, Cape Hawke, 2; Emilia Quadrio, Black Head,3.
Under nine male, Harry Lynch, Black Head, 1; Hugh Jamieson, Pacific Palms, 2; Hudson Thomas, Black Head, 3. Female, Eloise Forrester, Cape Hawke, 1; Sage Woodlee, Black Head, 2; Annabel Wilson, Cape Hawke, 3.
Under 10 male, Jayden McDonald, Black Head, 1; Jasper Richardson, Cape Hawke, 2; Mason Brown, Cape Hawke, 3. Female, Layla Amari, Black Head, 1; Tilly Murray, Black Head, 2; Emilia Quadrio, Black Head and Layla Barber, Cape Hawke, equal 3.
Under 11 male, James Wilson, Cape Hawke, 1; Chase Brooks, Forster, 2; Hudson Lyons, Pacific Palms, 3. Female Delilah Marshall, Black Head, 1; Hayley Duncan, Black Head, 2; Molly Lynch, Black Head, 3.
Under 12 male, Cody Murray, Black Head, 1; Felix Richardson, Cape Hawke, 2; Max Tynan, Black Head, 3. Female Ella McDonald, Black Head, 1; Ava Willams, Black Head, 2.
Under 13 male, Alfie Marshall, Black Head, 1; Nick Lynch, Black Head, 2; Logan Barnes, Cape Hawke, 3. Female, Adele Whitehouse-Miotta, Forster, 1.
Under 14 female, Bronte Kippax, Black Head, Asheigh Pegram, Black Head), and Ella Pegram, Black Head, equal first.
Under 15 female, Miley Cox, Black Head, 1; Aria Tritico, Cape Hawke, 2; Evie East, Cape Hawke, 3.
