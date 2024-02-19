Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fantastic and fabulous Fast 5

By Anne Evans
February 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A gnarly southerly swell greeted young surf life savers from the Lower North Coast branch at a Fast 5 Carnival on Sunday, February 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.