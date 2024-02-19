Councillors endorse draft Landscape Improvement Plan for The Bight Cemetery

MidCoast Council estimates it will pay between $50,000-$100,000 on landscape work at The Bight Cemetery at Wingham.
The project is one of 16 actions identified in The Bight Cemetery Restoration Action Plan.
Speaking to councillors at the February ordinary meeting, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell explained the price was a broad estimate of what it would cost ratepayers.
"We can't get a final estimate until the plan is finalised," Mr De Szell said.
He said council had no plans to undertake the work in 'one hit', but to spread it out 'over time' using monies from cemetery general revenue funds.
Following unanimous support from councillors to endorse the project, members of the community have been invited to comment on the draft landscape improvement plan for The Bight Cemetery at Wingham.
The plan includes a boundary planting of golden cypress and a small native garden at the entrance to the cemetery.
Interpretive signage is also proposed to recognise the history of the cemetery and provide information to visitors.
There will also be a designated vehicle path to ensure there is no impact on grave sites or the critically endangered orchid diuris flavescens that flowers around the cemetery.
A memorial wall is also proposed, along with a pedestrian gate.
"The work outlined in the landscape plan is designed to have a positive impact on the community by improving the visual amenity of the area for those who visit and pay their respects," Mr De Szell said.
The draft Landscape Improvement Plan for The Bight Cemetery is on public exhibition for the community to give their feedback until Sunday, March 24.
The landscape plan is the final step in a list of agreed outcomes for the restoration of The Bight Cemetery, which has been underway since 2019.
For more information and to have your say, head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/landscape-improvement-plan-bight-cemetery.
