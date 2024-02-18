Disappointing start to rugby season

A young, optimistic Forster Tuncurry Dolphins received an unwelcome setback in their season-opening Crescent Head seven-a-side rugby union tournament when eliminated in the carnival's plate semi-final on Saturday.
"It was a tough day," club president, Kurt Forester, said on Sunday.
"It was a demanding, hot day in gruelling conditions, as it usually the case in this preseason carnival, but we expected it," he said.
"We knew we what we were in for.
"Some of the teams from the north were extremely fast and quite powerful.
"They beat us in our first two games and though we accounted for the Newcastle club, Cooks Hill, in a qualifying round game, we never displayed the consistent performances we knew we needed, and felt we were capable of."
Mr Forester was delighted with the performances of three new players who have arrived at the club this year - hooker Sam Laurie, and inside backs, Callum Crawford-Walker and Casey Woodford, as well as club regular, Darcy Ryan.
"They all went well and never stopped trying. But we were up against some classy combinations," he said.
"We lost our first game to the Coffs Coast Marlins, four tries to one, and then four tries to two against a very good team from the Far North Coast.
"Beating Cooks Hill, four tries to one, was a highly commendable win, but those early setbacks cost us a chance for the major prize."
The Dolphins' captain-coach, Blake Polson, informed his team there would be no training this Tuesday as a result of their exhausting experiences of Saturday, but would resume this Thursday from 6pm at Peter Barclay Field.
Female players 18 and over are encouraged to start training this week under new coach, Felicity "Flick" George.
Last season's Dolphinettes were eliminated in the women's 10s premiership final, as were the men in the final by the ultimate premiers, the Wauchope Thunder.
