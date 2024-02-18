Great Lakes Advocate
Disappointing start to rugby season

By Phil Wilkins
Updated February 19 2024 - 10:52am, first published 10:00am
New recruit, Sam Laurie. Picture Phil Wilkins.
A young, optimistic Forster Tuncurry Dolphins received an unwelcome setback in their season-opening Crescent Head seven-a-side rugby union tournament when eliminated in the carnival's plate semi-final on Saturday.

