State government given a firm no

A request from the state government to waive a development contribution has been flatly refused by MidCoast Council.
School Infrastructure NSW has lodged a development application (DA) with council for work it plans to undertake on Harrington Public School.
In accordance with the Greater Taree s94A Development Contributions Plan, the department is required to pay a fee - in this instance $5719.98 - for the proposed development.
This is another way of the state government transferring costs to us, Paul Sandilands said.
"Someone has to pay, and I have had enough of cost shifting and the effects on the little person," Katheryn Stinson said.
"I'm saying no. What's the worst that's going to happen," Cr Stinson said.
"All across the region we look at how we can tighten our belts; what are the hours of operation what little bits can we squeeze out to make things last?
"I'm sorry Crown pay up."
Cr Stinson was quick to point out councillors were not opposed to the DA.
But, council still wants to received section 94 contributions, she said.
"It's not just we don't get the money, we don't get the money for the community and it is the community then that misses out."
If there is any argument the state government can't afford then this is ridiculous, Jeremy Miller said.
"We get this every time there is an ambulance station or anything else the state government wants to build they ask us to waive the fees," Cr Miller said.
"Now it is under the contribution plan and the contribution plan does give a couple of types of development where we should and must under the plan waive the fee.
"But, this isn't one of them.
"If the Minister for Planning says they have a gun to our head and we are going to have to approve it anyway I don't think that is a reason to roll over and ask for a tummy tickle.
"I say if we have a gun to our head pull the trigger and make us do it."
At times council has to take a stand and let commonsense prevail, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"I am sick to death of copping what is handed down to us by the state government and told to suck it up."
"I feel there comes a time when you have to prove a point," Peter Howard said.
"And, at the end of the day it may be a hollow victory but we have to stand up as an elected body; we are answerable to our community I feel this is something that our community would expect us to do."
However, Peter Epov agreed with the recommendation to waive the free.
"Every time we get an application from the state government my fellow councillors get steamed up," Cr Epov said.
"But after the vote there is dead silence," he said.
"There are no marches down Macquarie Street protesting, there's no petitions the issue is dead.
"I suspect there is a bit of grandstanding going on here rather than addressing the material issue which is the government can do whatever they want and if we simply provoke them without any good reason this is not going to achieve anything for us, in fact it's going to makes us look worst.
"There are other ways and there are other means of addressing this which would be far more successful."
Troy Fowler said while he didn't agree with the government's request, he said council was bounded by the state.
