Mid Coast on the road for first three games

MID Coast Football will be on the road for the opening three games of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League competition this season.
This starts on Sunday when they head to Warners Bay.
"It is tough going to Newcastle end on end,'' coach Mandi Langlar said.
"But in some way I'm glad to get those games out of the way early, because as the season drags on it gets more difficult.
"We play Warners Bay, then Newcastle Olympic, last year's grand finalists and then Broadmeadow. My girls are going to have a quick initiation into first grade football.
"But we have to deal with it, there's no use making excuses. It might take us a tiny bit of time, I'm confident this group of girls will surprise a few people in the later half of the season.''
Langlar, a former national representative, has taken the reins of the Mid Coast first grade side this season. She had previously been involved coaching younger age divisions.
Eight sides contest the premier league, with Mid Coast the only one outside the Newcastle/Hunter area.
Mid Coast draws players from throughout the Football Mid North Coast Zone while Langlar said there's also been interest from players from the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football.
However, with an average age of under 17s, Mid Coast will again be the youngest team in first grade.
Other WPL sides are usually bolstered by women's A-League players from the Newcastle Jets when that season concludes.
Mid Coast has never had much luck in attracting those quality footballers due to the travel involved. Langlar is hoping this might change this year.
"We will certainly be looking into attracting those players,'' Langlar said.
"If we can put in some good performances as a team then some of those players would be interested in coming and supporting us, because that's the experience we need for this team.''
Mid Coast will again play home games at the Taree Zone Field. However, that's currently under repair after the surface was badly damaged last season.
"It's coming good after a lot of hard work and it's the best it has looked for years,'' Langlar said.
"We'll look forward to our first home game and hopefully we can turn the ground into a fortress.''
Mid Coast's first game at home will be against New Lambton on Sunday, March 17.
Langlar is one of the pioneers of Australian women's football and is a former national representative.
"I played in the first FIFA sanctioned tournament for women back in the 1980s,'' she said.
"The battles we had for women's football then are much the same as they still have now.''
