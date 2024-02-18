UPDATE: Teenager missing from Forster

UPDATE:
Great news for the family and friends of a 13-year-old boy reported missing last week.
Tadgh has been located safe and well.
Manning Great Lakes Police District officers extended their thanks to the community for their assistance.
EARLIER:
Manning Great Lakes Police District officers have put out an urgent request asking for public assistance to help find a missing 13-year-old boy.
Tadgh was last seen at Stockland Stockland Forster Shopping Centre, in Breese parade at approximately 4.30pm yesterday afternoon, Thursday, February 15.
The teen was last seen wearing a black Nike cap with a white Nike symbol on it, a black shirt with a Tommy Hilfiger label, black shorts and grey joggers.
Tadgh is known to utilise public transport and frequents the Newcastle and Sydney areas.
Police has reason to believe Tadgh may have boarded a bus bound for Newcastle Beach about 6.50pm last night.
Anyone who sees Tadgh is urged to contact Manning-Great Lakes Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
MORE INFORMATION https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/news/article?id=110488
