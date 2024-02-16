New amenities for art gallery

MidCoast Council wants to demonstrate to the community that is is an open and transparent entity.
Last week councillors unanimously approved a development application (DA) from council to replace existing accessible bathroom facilities at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Both the property and land are owned by council.
"Normally a development of this nature and scale would be assessed under delegated authorities," liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"Members of the general public outside of notification would not be aware of the application," Mr De Szell said.
"So to provide some probity and transparency around the fact that the land and the facility is owned by council the matter has been publicly reported to council with full details of the assessment," he said.
"Anyone in the public can see how the conclusion has been reached to recommend the recommendation for approval."
The application proposed the replacement of the existing accessible bathroom facility with a semi-detached amenities pavilion within the courtyard next to the gallery building.
"As it says in the report It is semi-detached amenities pavilion, which sounds very grand." Jeremy Miller said.
Basically they are some nice toilets being put into the art gallery, he said.
The proposed addition primarily incorporates face brick with amber glass brick and concrete elements.
The construction also incorporates sculptural dimensions that are intended to be compatible with the use of the gallery garden,
"Anyone who has used the art gallery knows the existing bathrooms are probably not sufficient and it is time to update.
"It is also time to reflect on where the Manning Regional Art Gallery has come from over the years.
"Taking over a school's residence and then turning it into the beautiful ever-growing art gallery it is today.
"This is another great addition to improve these facilities."
