Proposed eco friendly house receives glowing endorsement

A proposal to construct a dual occupancy structure on a Topi Topi property has been given a glowing endorsement from MidCoast councillor Dheera Smith.
So taken with the project, Cr Smith predicted the structure would in the future be featured on a lifestyle program.
"The people who are developing this place; the amazing sustainability that they have been able to achieve in a very remote block including for battery power, for off the grid also water tanks and pressure for firefighting , amazing materials amazing use of the land," she said.
Councillors agreed with Cr Smith and unanimously passing the resolution to grant a development application at the MidCoast Council February monthly ordinary meeting.
The matter required permission from councillors due to regulations outlined in The Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014 for a detached dual occupancy in the RU2 zone.
The proposed single-storey dwelling will be sited on a 53.3ha block near the Pacific Highway, and Newmans Road.
The structure comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, dining and living spaces .
A 'guest pod', with a further two bedrooms, bathroom and snug are connected via a glazed breezeway to the north-facing verandah and two carports.
The construction and materials are sympathetic to the local natural environment, with a number of eco-effective features outlined in the Statement of Environmental Effects.
The proposal seeks to utilise sustainable building materials to realise a timber framed, hemp and lime render home.
Piers with bearer and joist construction is proposed to minimise cut and fill required on the site.
Energy efficiency is supported by features such as passive design principles, a standalone solar battery system that utilises integrated solar roof tiles, hydronic underfloor heating, heat pump hot water, and a heat recovery ventilation system.
The site also includes an existing single storey house just over 100 metres away from the proposed new structure.
