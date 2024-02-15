Sustainability the focus as second Youth Hackathon draws near

Secondary school students from across the Mid-Coast will turn their minds to some of the biggest sustainability challenges in the region when MidCoast Council hosts its latest Youth Hackathon.
Held at the Midcoast Council administration and customer service centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree, on Thursday, February 22, the Youth Hackathon for Sustainability will see students from multiple high schools work together in teams to come up with solutions to a range of water, waste and catchment management-related issues.
It is the second time council will host one of the unique events, following the success of the inaugural Youth Hackathon for Water in 2022.
General manager, Adrian Panuccio said hackathons provided a great format to engage with young people and involve them in issues that were currently impacting the region.
"What we love about these events is they provide a platform for our young people to not only learn about some of the challenges we're facing, but to influence how we go about solving them as well," Mr Panuccio, said.
"We saw how innovative and insightful the students were at our last Youth Hackathon, and we're keen to see what ideas they can bring to the table again this time."
The students will develop their solutions with the help of mentors drawn from council's diverse range of subject experts, before pitching their solutions to a panel of judges that includes members of the organisation's executive management team.
Prizes will be awarded in the categories of Most Innovative Solution, Most Practical Solution, and Judges' Choice.
The event will kick-off at 9am and finish at 2.30pm.
