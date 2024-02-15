Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sustainability the focus as second Youth Hackathon draws near

By Staff Reporters
February 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Secondary school students from across the Mid-Coast will turn their minds to some of the biggest sustainability challenges in the region when MidCoast Council hosts its latest Youth Hackathon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.