Hawks Nest demolition gets the green light

Councillors have unanimously voted in favour of a development application (DA) to demolish a house and attached two-bay garage in Fishermans Walk, Hawks Nest.
The owners then plan to construct a two-story house with three-bay garage.
Before making their decision, councillors were addressed by Jordan Long, who was speaking on behalf of the owner, and Ian Moffat, who was opposed to the DA.
Mr Long assured councillors and the community their concerns had been addressed, in line with council's feedback
The floor space ratio exceedance is largely influenced by the owner's desire to increase on-site parking in a bid to reduce vehicles parking on the street frontage given the narrow nature of Fishermans Walk and to retain the visual amenity without it being dominated by parked vehicles, Midcoast Council major assessment and regulatory services manager, Adam Matiawkis reported to councillors..
However, this statement did not allay the fears of one resident, who voiced concerns in a letter to council.
"The property owner has a double garage at the rear of the property which is to demolished," he wrote.
"He keeps a boat and tailer permanently in that garage.
"When visiting his holiday home he frequently brings a second, larger boat and trailer which he parks in the existing driveway with his 4WD attached, without encroaching on the roadway."
The original plans indicated that two boats on trailers would be parked in the new three-space garage, leaving room for only one vehicle, the person wrote.
When those extra vehicles arrive it inevitably results in uncontrolled parking mayhem in the street.- Hawks Nest resident.
"In the new plan the two boats have mysteriously disappeared."
The resident wrote the owner rented the property as a holiday letting for up to eight people, which has often included up to eight vehicles, along with boat and trailer.
"When those extra vehicles arrive it inevitably results in uncontrolled parking mayhem in the street."
The resident requested a conditions of consent be placed on the development banning builders from parking their vehicles, materials and equipment on the verge.
"I spend a great deal of effort maintaining the lawns and gardens on this frontage and do not wasn to see them damaged during an extended build period.
"Once completed, there should also be some constraint put on the number of vehicles permitted to be associated with the property, particularly for short-stay renters' vehicles."
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle claimed there were inadequate grounds for council to refuse the application.
Councillors also took into consideration that a refusal could lead to an appeal to the Land and Environment Court.
