Pretty Pippin looking for love

It is hard to believe anyone with a heart or who loves animals would abandon a sweet little girl like Pippin.
But, that is presumably what happened to this dear 10-month-old English Staffordshire terrier.
Pippin was found wandering around Green Point in January. Spunky and with personality plus, she is now patiently waiting to find her forever home.
She is full of life and will suit an active family looking for a fun, affectionate and playful doggy.
This sweet little pocket-rocket is great with other dogs and loves spending her time chasing her friends around during yard time.
She will require ongoing training due to her young age and a securely fenced yard. She has been desexed, microchipped and vaccinated and is up to date with all flea, tick and worming preventatives.
Pippin's adoption fee is $500, which contributes to her care and veterinary work to date from the kind team at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital, Forster.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.