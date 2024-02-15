Bus service to Country meet

Tuncurry Forster Jockey Race Club will run buses to the Tuncurry track for the running of the Mid North Coast qualifying heat of the Newhaven Park Country Championship on Saturday, February 24.
This is the second successive year the club has hosted the race.
The bus service will start at 10.45 on February 24 in Forster before heading to Tuncurry and Tallwoods.
There will be buses every half hour.
Check the club's Facebook page for more details.
The 1400 metre Mid North Coast qualifying race will carry $150,000 in prizemoney, with the first and second finishers going through to the $1 million final to be run at Randwick on Saturday, April 6.
There was a local win in the Mid North Coast race last year when the Terry Evans-trained Sir Ravanelli took out the event.
Meanwhile, the club will conduct the popular Family of League (formerly Men of League) race day on Saturday, March 2.
