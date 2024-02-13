Two games to seal third

A WASHOUT of both Manning T1 cricket games last Saturday means the Great Lakes Dolphins have two matches to hold off a challenge from Gloucester to retain third place on the competition ladder.
The Dolphins will play minor premiers Taree United at Taree on Saturday before finishing the season-proper against Wingham at Tuncurry on Saturday, February 24.
As has been previously reported, the side finishing third will have the advantage of a home minor semi-final on Saturday, March 2. Great Lakes went into last weekend's round with a three point lead over the Bushmen.
Taree United will play Wingham at Chatham Park in the major semi-final on March 2. Loser of that match will be at home for the final.
There was no play in the T2 round last Saturday.
Minor premiers Bulahdelah were due to play second placed Pacific Palms in what would have been a rehearsal of the major semi-final.
This Saturday's game will throw up some interesting match-up.
Game of the round will see Bulahdelah meet third placed Old Bar-Eggins at Bulahdelah.
Pacific Palms clash with sixth placed Old Bar Tavern at Palms.
Palms are nine points clear of Old Bar Eggins and Cellars and would only have to win one of the last two encounters to secure second place.
The sides finishing fifth to seventh will battle out the T3 play offs.
However, Great Lakes won't be playing finals cricket this season. The Dolphins sit in last place and have two games to avoid the wooden spoon. Great Lakes trail ninth placed Taree West Thunder by three points.
They have the opportunity to overhaul Thunder this Saturday with the sides to meet at the Johnny Martin Oval in Taree.
The Dolphins will meet Pacific Palms in the final competition round with Thunder heading to Wingham,
The Manning T1 and T2 competitions weren't the only victims of last weekend's wet weather.
All Mid North Coast Junior Cricket Council inter-district semi-finals set for Sunday were also washed out.
This means all four Manning sides, the under 11s, 13s, 15s and 17s will play grand finals on Sunday. Manning 11s will play Hastings Green at Taree Recreation Ground. The under 17s head to Laurieton to clash with Hastings.
Venues for the under 13 and 15 matches had not been accounted at the time of writing.
