Two games to seal third

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated February 14 2024 - 8:30am, first published February 13 2024 - 4:00pm
A WASHOUT of both Manning T1 cricket games last Saturday means the Great Lakes Dolphins have two matches to hold off a challenge from Gloucester to retain third place on the competition ladder.

