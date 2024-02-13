Coco shines in Cadet Cup

BOOMERANG Beach Boardriders Club member Coco Wooley won the under 12 girl's section at the Cadet Cup staged at Rainbow Beach, Bonny Hills.
Sponsored, by Reflections Holidays in partnership with Surfest, the cup attracted 76 competitors for two days of competition, with boys and girls competing in under 12s, 14s and 16s categories.
Surfers came from around NSW, with Coco showing her class to take out her division.
Other winners were Maverick Macgugan, North Avalon, under 12 boys, Hamish Harrigan, Coffs Harbour, under 14 boys, Mali Adam, Merewether and Port Macquarie, under 14 girls, Joey Silk, Crescent Head, under 16 boys and Chelsea Darling, Hat Head, under 16 girls.
Minister for Sport, Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, said it was great to see the debut Cadet Cup draw the cream of teen surfers to the area.
"The fact that there was such strong demand for entries for the inaugural Reflections Cadet Cup shows just how healthy surfing is as a sport," Mr Kamper said.
