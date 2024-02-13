Second trial for Ospreys

SOUTHERN United continue the build-up for the Newcastle Zone 1 football season this weekend with a trial against South Cardiff.
The Ospreys had their first run of the year against West Wallsend last Saturday.
Reserve grade finished 2-2 while West Wallsend won the first grade clash 4-2.
"It will be interesting to see how we fare against South Cardiff,'' first grade coach, Jonathon Newman said.
"They've got some significant attacking weapons, so we'll have to be well organised defensively ourselves.''
Newman missed last weekend's game but said the reports he'd received have been encouraging.
"Considering West Wallsend are the reigning champions two divisions above us, and are starting their season in under two weeks, whereas we've only been training for two weeks, I was quite happy with how our teams played,'' he said.
It will be interesting to see how we fare against South Cardiff.- Jonathon Newman
"A bungle with the kick-off times cost us several players who last year were regulars in first grade, so things may have been different if we'd had those guys available.
"But this gave the new young players a chance to shine.''
Newman understands Elijah Bennell was particularly impressive.
"There were quite a few players who showed us that we'll have some major selection headaches this season,'' he said.
"The biggest thing for us to work on will be our attacking combinations in the final third.
"West Wallsend proved difficult to break down, and I think a lot of the sides we'll play this year will be well-structured defensively.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.