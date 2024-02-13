Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Second trial for Ospreys

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 13 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern United's Ethan Perry playing in last year's Viking Challenge at Tuncurry.
Southern United's Ethan Perry playing in last year's Viking Challenge at Tuncurry.

SOUTHERN United continue the build-up for the Newcastle Zone 1 football season this weekend with a trial against South Cardiff.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.