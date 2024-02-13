Councillors approve cleaning contractors

Councillors last week accepted recommendations to offer three-year contracts, with two-year extensions following the initial 12-month period, to Cleveland Property Services and Manning Valley Cleaning Services for a range of council buildings.
The buildings will include libraries, community centre, civic centre, art gallery, the MEC depots and halls.
Council is currently paying $629,081 per annum to provide cleaning services to the sites covered by this tender.
Under the new contracts there is a cost saving, community assets management supervisor, Kris Koch reported to councillors attending the February monthly ordinary meeting last week.
"It should be noted that there has been a review of the frequency and or the duties to be undertaken at some of the sites which has a bearing on this figure."
This tender has been conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Local Government Act 1993 and the Local Government (General) Regulation 2005.
Each tenderer was assessed on technical expertise including Work Health and Safety, sustainability, environmental, quality assurance, financial capability and relevant experience.
The tenderers were asked to provide a separate price for each site based on the general cleaning duties as well as the requirements for the three, six and 12 months services.
The rates tendered were then able to be analysed based on the number/frequency of services specified for each site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.