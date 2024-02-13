Great Lakes Advocate
Council

MidCoast Council demands action on cost shifting

Updated February 13 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 12:00pm
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin. Picture supplied.
Councillors have resolved to write to the Premier, the NSW Treasurer and the NSW Minister for Local Government asking them to address issues of cost shifting to local government.

