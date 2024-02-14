Football players get ready to lace up for the annual Viking Challenge

A record 192 teams have this year registered to play in next month's Viking Challenge.
The two-day, six-aside event will be played at Harry Elliot Oval and Peter Barclay Sports Fields, Tuncurry on March 2-3.
From its humble beginnings at Boronia Park, Forster under the direction of Great Lakes United Football Club, the annual challenge has grown beyond any expectations since it began more than three decades ago.
.Due to its growth, in recent years it has moved its base over to the Tuncurry Touch and Union Fields.
In that time we have seen thousands of people descend upon the Great Lakes area to either participate or observe the tournament, tournament co-ordinator, Peter Flower said.
It has been a key event on the Mid-Coast calendar almost since its inception, he said.
"Many of the businesses have benefitted from the tournament and many of the locals have enjoyed and supported the event in a variety of different ways.
"It has also had a positive impact on the growth of the local football community."
Teams have travelled from all parts of NSW and some from interstate.
"In recent years we have seen participants from Tweed Heads, Kingscliff, Dubbo, Urunga, Grafton, Newcastle, Sydney and local teams to name just a few and we are expecting similar teams for 2024."
Since the inception of the Viking Challenge it has also supported many community groups which volunteer at the event, including the Pink Ladies, the Rural Fire service, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service, and the recently formed Southern United Football Club to name a few.
The Viking Challenge also seeks to support local junior football in the region.
"Come down and support the teams and watch some high quality football."
For more information email vikingchallenge@glufc.org.au or call 0419 430 769.
