New and returning players could be key to sevens tournament success

The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' captain-coach, Blake Polson, has predicted his team will be the "dark horses" of the Crescent Head seven-a-side rugby union tournament annual pre-season carnival.
"I am quietly confident we will claim a few scalps this year," Polson said.
"We will have exceptional speed in the back line with the likes of Angus Edwards and fullback Memphis McBride back for the Dolphins after their fine first seasons last winter," he said.
"Memphis has worked very hard in the off-season to develop his fitness and refine his speed.
"His confidence will have soared after the experience he had last winter.
"Both Memphis and Angus will be important game-breakers for us this year.
"We have some new players at the club which is pleasing, players such as our new hooker from Wollongong, Sam Laurie, who is shaping as an exceptional player.
"A young chap turned up the other night who looks as though he might be the goods, Casey Woodforde.
"Rohan Garnsey has just returned for us from central NSW.
"He is a valuable utility forward, one who can play prop or lock forward.
"His adaptability makes him important at Crescent Head, a carnival where speed and stamina are crucial, but where versatility is priceless.
"We should have quite a good balance, pace in the backs with big, mobile forwards.
We have some new players at the club which is pleasing, players such as our new hooker from Wollongong, Sam Laurie, who is shaping as an exceptional player.- Forster Tuncurry Dolphins captain-coach, Blake Polson
"I think the Dolphins will probably field our best team at this carnival for some years."
The Dolphins will not field a women's team at Crescent Head, but with the women's new coach, Felicity "Flick" George, settling in splendidly at her new club, the Dolphinettes seem destined to enjoy yet another fine season.
They were eliminated in the premiership final last year, the grand final of which was eventually won by the Gloucester Cockies.
Women 18 and over are encouraged to begin training for the Dolphinette 10s as soon as possible with the premiership competitions kicking off in mid-April.
Training is held each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6pm. at Peter Barclay Feld, Tuncurry.
Felicity is not one to seek fame, but she drew significant praise after a recent training session to lay on a hot pot of curried beef, vegetables and rice for the players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.