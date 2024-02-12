Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New and returning players could be key to sevens tournament success

By Phil Wilkins
Updated February 13 2024 - 2:58pm, first published February 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' captain-coach, Blake Polson, has predicted his team will be the "dark horses" of the Crescent Head seven-a-side rugby union tournament annual pre-season carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.