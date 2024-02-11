Teenagers arrested following police pursuit

Two teenagers from Canberra have been charged with numerous offences following a police chase along the Pacific Highway late last week.
At approximately 9.30am on Friday, February 9 Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force sighted a black Audi Q5 travelling north along the A1 Pacific Highway at Coolongolook.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle for allegedly exceeding the speed limit however it failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle reached speeds of 200km/h.
Further police sighted the vehicle near Koorainghat, where the vehicle completed a U turn and travelled south in the northbound lanes.
The vehicle was dumped on a rural property on Half Chain Road, Koorainghat and police established a permitter.
With the assistance of PolAir - NSW Police Force Aviation Command and community members, officers from the Manning-Great Lakes Police District arrested a 1- year-old male and a 16-year-old male.
Inquiries revealed the vehicle was allegedly stolen from the ACT.
Both males were charged with numerous offences and bail refused.
They appeared before a children's court, on Saturday, February 10.
Police wish to thank members of the community for their assistance leading to these arrests.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.