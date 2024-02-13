Six Forster swimmers in North Coast sprint squad

SIX Forster swimmers have been named in the Swimming North Coast team to contest the NSW Speedo sprint finals at Sydney on Saturday, March 2.
They are Yasmin Cassidy (13(, Shay Underwood (10), Hamish Carmichael (12), Lucas Lenic (8), Toby Westaway (10) and Byron Vickery (11).
This follows the qualifying meet held at Taree on February 3. A meeting was held at Casino on the same day and the results merged.
The 84-strong North Coast team, which consists of 38 boys and 46 girls, was named with four swimmers selected in each stroke in each age group.
Port Macquarie has the most representatives with 14.
Taree's representatives are Amaya Cross (12), Savannah Winston (10), Lillian Woods (8), April Yelavic (8), Mia Garland (9) and Lucas Welley (13). The Speedo Sprint Series is an entry-level annual competition run by swimming areas and Swimming NSW.
It caters for girls and boys aged between 8-13 in 50m freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.
Swimmers participating in the area hosted heats do not have to be registered with a swimming club. However, registration to a club within the area is a requirement to compete in the finals in Sydney.
Meanwhile, a contingent of Forsters swimmers took part in the development carnival run by the Gloucester club last Saturday. A total of 15 clubs were represented.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.