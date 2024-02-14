Junior Hawks build a PNG connection

Forster-Tuncurry Hawks Junior Rugby League Club helped Goroka, a village in the Papua New Guinea, make the grand final of a nines competition recently.
The team members - who are all related - wore Hawks jumpers donated by the club.
Robert Cooper, who coaches Forster's under 17 girl's tackle side, said this came about through a family connection.
"Manu (Emmanuel) Soli, who is from PNG and plays with the Old Bar Pirates, goes out with my daughter, Indie,'' he said.
Soli was one of three players from PNG who were pivotal in Old Bar's premiership win last season.
However, under the terms of their visas they had to occasionally return home.
Robert was talking to the Hawks junior league club president, Nathan Loadsman and fellow official, Emma Connors.
Here he suggested the club send some gear home with Soli.
"They said for sure, because we had all these old strips left from the juniors,'' Robert said.
"We gave them as many as we could, because they were only allowed light baggage.''
Initially Robert expected the jumpers would be handed out to school children.
They then entered a rugby league nines competition because they had a uniform - the old Hawks jumpers.- Robert Cooper
"But Manu lives in the upper hills of Papua New Guinea.
He flew into Port Morseby and a mate of his was heading up to where he was living,'' Robert said.
"So Manu took the jumpers and he gave them to his brothers and cousins.
"They then entered a rugby league nines competition because they had a uniform - the old Hawks jumpers.''
The Goroka "Hawks" made it through to the grand final.
"The players really appreciated having the gear to wear,'' Robert said.
"They sent us back a photo of the team in the jumpers.''
He said the Pirates also sent gear up to PNG.
Robert added the Hawks now have a connection with the village and will continue to assist with donations of gear, whether it be jumpers, boots or other equipment.
PNG is a league mad country.
"We're going to help out where we can,'' he said.
Meanwhile, he said there was an encouraging start for the Hawks under 17 women's tackle season, with a solid turnout for the first training session.
"We're shaping up okay,'' he said.
Robert said players from last season's under 15s would be moving into the squad this year while others gained valuable experience last season in what for many was their introduction to the code.
Two players, Tilly Cooper and Jocelyn Reardon, have been named in the North Coast under 17s side to compete in the Country Championships. Tilly is a lock, Jocelyn a dummy half.
The Bulldogs beat Northern Rivers Titans in the trial game recently.
