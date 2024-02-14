Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Junior Hawks build a PNG connection

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 15 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goroka "Hawks" nines rugby league team in their jumpers donated by the Forster-Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Club.
The Goroka "Hawks" nines rugby league team in their jumpers donated by the Forster-Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Club.

Forster-Tuncurry Hawks Junior Rugby League Club helped Goroka, a village in the Papua New Guinea, make the grand final of a nines competition recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.