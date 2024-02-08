Cute kitties looking for a home

A bundle of cute little kitties is looking for new homes.
Approximately 14 weeks old, the litter of five includes three males and two females.
Each has shown different personalities, and are settling in well at their temporary home at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue, Forster.
The gorgeous little ones have yet to be named, however Sweet Pea has asked for suggestions on its Facebook page.
In a nutshell, kitten one is extremely friendly and playful, he is sociable and confident, while kitten two is a cheeky boy who loves a game but likes someone else to initiate the fun. Kitten three is a sweet girl who is curious and inquisitive and prefers to watch what's going on from a short distance away.
Gorgeous girl, kitten four is currently a little quieter than her siblings, but will no doubt come out of her shell once she has had time to settle into her new environment.
Slightly more reserved than his brothers and sister, kitten five is a handsome boy with his stunning coat.
