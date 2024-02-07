UPDATE: Woman missing from Stroud located

UPDATE:
Vicki Davey, who was reported missing from Stroud earlier this week, has been located safe.
The 62-year-old was last seen on Memorial Avenue, Stroud on Tuesday afternoon.
Yesterday morning, Wednesday, February 7, the woman was located safe in Booral
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
EARLIER:
NSW Police has issued an urgent request asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.
Sixty-two-year-old Vicki Davey was last seen leaving a business on Memorial Avenue, Stroud at approximately 2pm yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, February 6.
When she could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Port Stephens - Hunter Police District were notified and began inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.
She was last seen wearing a light blue and white dress, grey cardigan and thongs.
Vicki is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, thin build, with short blonde hair.
Vicki is known to frequent the New Lambton area, with police also investigating the possibility she may have been hitchhiking.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Port Stephens Hunter Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
