Minor semi-final preview

SATURDAY'S round of Manning T1 cricket will provide a preview of the opening round of the semi-finals.
Great Lakes will host Gloucester at Tuncurry. These two sides will also meet in the minor semi on Saturday March 2.
Winner of the match would be favoured to grab third place and the home venue for the minor semi.
The Dolphins currently have a three point advantage over Gloucester, with three matches remaining.
A strong performance by youngster Daniel Hitching was a bright spot in an otherwise lean day for Great Lakes in the clash against Wingham at Wingham.
Wingham made 190 while Great Lakes made 86 in reply.
Hitchins, who played with Mid North Coast under 16s this season, showed promise when taking 3/28 for Great Lakes, although he did cop some punishment in his four overs.
An 81 to opener Ryan Morris and a five wicket haul to veteran all-rounder Mick Stinson highlighted Wingham's win.
This snapped a two game losing streak for Wingham.
The home side was in trouble at 5/84 when Morris teamed with Ryan McDermott in a 57 run partnership before Morris was dismissed.
Morris faced 96 deliveries and hit nine boundaries in his 81.
McDermott made 15 before Stinson chipped in with an unbeaten 22.Riley Webster continued his productive season with 4/47.
The tally was always going to test the Great Lakes batting.
Great Lakes made a reasonable start to be 3/57, however, the middle order struggled and they were all out for 86 in 28 overs.
