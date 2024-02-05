Stolen vehicle located in Forster

A vehicle which was stolen from Taree on Sunday, February 4 has been located in Forster.
Yesterday morning, Monday, February 5 Manning Great Lakes Police District officers received information in relation to a stolen white Navara utility
Police patrolled the area and located the vehicle at the Forster Cemetery.
The vehicle has been seized for forensic examination.
Police extended their thanks to members of the community for their assistance and response to previous Facebook post.
If any members of the public have information in relation to this incident can you please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E96113456.
