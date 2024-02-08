Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Time to think de-cluttering as bulky waste collection dates released

By Staff Reporters
February 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Check the dates before putting your bulky waste on the curb. Picture supplied.
Check the dates before putting your bulky waste on the curb. Picture supplied.

Funnily, it is one of the most popular annual happenings, and it is fast approaching.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.