Time to think de-cluttering as bulky waste collection dates released

Funnily, it is one of the most popular annual happenings, and it is fast approaching.
The Mid-Coast region is gearing up for the once-a-year bulky waste collection.
However, before you run out and leave unwanted waste on your curb it's important to double and triple check the collection dates and other details.
You can do this by keeping an eye out for the brochure in your letterbox which will explain collection dates, acceptable items and how to sort it.
Rubbish left on the streets for prolonged periods of time can cause health and safety issues for the neighbourhood not to mention becoming unsightly and unattractive.
So the message from us is to make sure you double check when your collection date is and put it out the weekend before that.- MidCoast Council waste manager, David Rees
MidCoast Council waste manager, David Rees, said it was important for residents to time it right.
"As soon as bulky waste collection is mentioned some people race to put their waste out and as a result it can sit there for months before it's picked up," he said.
"No-one wants to see rubbish sitting around their neighbourhood for a long period of time.
"So the message from us is to make sure you double check when your collection date is and put it out the weekend before that."
Key information for the 2024 bulky waste collection:
More information can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/bulkywaste
