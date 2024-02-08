Time to think de-cluttering as bulky waste collection dates released

Manning collections - February 26-May 8

Gloucester collections - May 6-10

Great Lakes collections - May 13-June 28 Collection dates

Manning collections - February 26-May 8

Gloucester collections - May 6-10

Great Lakes collections - May 13-June 28

Waste must be sorted into two piles - whitegoods and metal, general waste.

There are restrictions on what items will be accepted.

For safety reasons there are size and weight limits on what will be collected.

Householder's responsibility to remove rejected items from the kerb.

Mattresses will not be accepted, but can be dropped off for free at your nearest WMC while the collection is taking place in your zone (limit two mattresses, or one mattress + one bed base).